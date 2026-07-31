This Week with David Rovics

This Week with David Rovics

This Week with David Rovics
This Week with David Rovics
"History of Civilization"
0:00
-1:58

"History of Civilization"

Bob Steck explained to me once that the history of civilization was primarily a history of the struggle between the haves and the have-nots, in its various forms.
David Rovics's avatar
David Rovics

I’ll give you a snapshot
Of the past
Few millennia
Since the last
Time humanity
Had society
Based wholly on
Equality

People then
Began to farm
In larger numbers
Took up arms
Took up commerce
Property
Pretty soon they had
Patriarchy

The history of civilization
What is it we’ve got
A fight between the haves
And the have-nots

From commerce to capitalism
Industrial scale
To building banks
Too big to fail
Nation states
Propaganda machines
Colonies, imperial
Regimes

Chorus

Contradictions change
In various ways
But as with old times
Also these days
We have landlords and tenants
Owners and owned
Some rich while others
Are worn to the bone

Chorus


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