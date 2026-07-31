I’ll give you a snapshot
Of the past
Few millennia
Since the last
Time humanity
Had society
Based wholly on
Equality
People then
Began to farm
In larger numbers
Took up arms
Took up commerce
Property
Pretty soon they had
Patriarchy
The history of civilization
What is it we’ve got
A fight between the haves
And the have-nots
From commerce to capitalism
Industrial scale
To building banks
Too big to fail
Nation states
Propaganda machines
Colonies, imperial
Regimes
Chorus
Contradictions change
In various ways
But as with old times
Also these days
We have landlords and tenants
Owners and owned
Some rich while others
Are worn to the bone
Chorus
"History of Civilization"
Bob Steck explained to me once that the history of civilization was primarily a history of the struggle between the haves and the have-nots, in its various forms.
I’ll give you a snapshot
This Week with David Rovics
If I do an interview, whether as the interviewer or interviewee, or a livestream event, new song, audio essay or various other things, it’ll often go out as a podcast here.If I do an interview, whether as the interviewer or interviewee, or a livestream event, new song, audio essay or various other things, it’ll often go out as a podcast here.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Recent Episodes