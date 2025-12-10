I fly to Austin today, where I play at the Vortex on Thursday. Then Friday I drive my rental car to Dallas, where I’ll be doing a show at Pan-African Connection Books, and on Saturday I look forward to returning to what was some years my home base of Houston, for a backyard concert at Torry and Erica’s place. Details about all the gigs can be found at davidrovics.com/tour. Please tell the Texans!