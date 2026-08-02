AUSTRALIA: I got my plane tickets for November. I'll land in Brisbane on November 3, depart from Brisbane on November 24. In between those dates Kamala and I will travel to Sydney for sure, and hopefully other places, depending on who's up for organizing a gig somewhere!
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"From the River"
Here's another video that's also a track on the new album, THE WRITING ON THE WALL. This song is illegal in the Australian state of Queensland.
This Week with David Rovics
If I do an interview, whether as the interviewer or interviewee, or a livestream event, new song, audio essay or various other things, it’ll often go out as a podcast here.If I do an interview, whether as the interviewer or interviewee, or a livestream event, new song, audio essay or various other things, it’ll often go out as a podcast here.
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