Let me tell you for a minute

About Fergie Chambers

An opponent of empire

Who could have been your neighbor

He grew up in Brooklyn

With his eyes open wide

No surprise to anyone

He got radicalized



He lived in New York

He read Howard Zinn

Saw the state

The world was in

Unlike most people

He had a fortune

Became determined

To see how soon



He might make a difference

Use the funds for good

Support folks everywhere

As well as he could

Such as Palestinians

Under occupation

Trying to find bread

Amid the demolition



Who need potable water

The means to desalinate

In Gaza they think

Fergie’s great

But not the authorities

In the USA

He was arrested in Spain

And taken away



Freedom for Fergie Chambers

Freedom for Fergie Chambers



From June to November

He was kept in a cell

The FBI

Did what they do well

Altered documents

To change all the meaning

To trick Spanish judges

Change the proceedings



Seems his voice was too loud

They brought firepower

The sort of pressure

That cause some to cower

Like those in Spain

Who somehow found cause

To give the Gringos his phone

Against their own laws



Freedom for Fergie Chambers

Freedom for Fergie Chambers



He’s done nothing illegal

It’s all fabricated

The government’s case

As it is stated

As with the Holy Land

Foundation we know

If you fund the wrong projects

You just might go



To prison for decades

Which is what this man faces

And around the world

In so many places

The folks who’ve been fed

By his support

To the empire they

Have a simple retort



Freedom for Fergie Chambers

Freedom for Fergie Chambers

2027 TOUR PLANS: In early March I'll be in the northeastern US, from mid-April until mid-May in Scandinavia, Ireland, and the UK with Kamala, and in July on the west coast of Canada and the US! Many more gigs wanted, if you're anywhere in any of those places, talk to me!