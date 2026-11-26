Let me tell you for a minute
About Fergie Chambers
An opponent of empire
Who could have been your neighbor
He grew up in Brooklyn
With his eyes open wide
No surprise to anyone
He got radicalized
He lived in New York
He read Howard Zinn
Saw the state
The world was in
Unlike most people
He had a fortune
Became determined
To see how soon
He might make a difference
Use the funds for good
Support folks everywhere
As well as he could
Such as Palestinians
Under occupation
Trying to find bread
Amid the demolition
Who need potable water
The means to desalinate
In Gaza they think
Fergie’s great
But not the authorities
In the USA
He was arrested in Spain
And taken away
Freedom for Fergie Chambers
Freedom for Fergie Chambers
From June to November
He was kept in a cell
The FBI
Did what they do well
Altered documents
To change all the meaning
To trick Spanish judges
Change the proceedings
Seems his voice was too loud
They brought firepower
The sort of pressure
That cause some to cower
Like those in Spain
Who somehow found cause
To give the Gringos his phone
Against their own laws
Freedom for Fergie Chambers
Freedom for Fergie Chambers
He’s done nothing illegal
It’s all fabricated
The government’s case
As it is stated
As with the Holy Land
Foundation we know
If you fund the wrong projects
You just might go
To prison for decades
Which is what this man faces
And around the world
In so many places
The folks who’ve been fed
By his support
To the empire they
Have a simple retort
Freedom for Fergie Chambers
Freedom for Fergie Chambers
2027 TOUR PLANS: In early March I'll be in the northeastern US, from mid-April until mid-May in Scandinavia, Ireland, and the UK with Kamala, and in July on the west coast of Canada and the US! Many more gigs wanted, if you're anywhere in any of those places, talk to me!