His family were once Austrian

Hitler rose to power then

They got out and eventually

He ended up in Sydney

Where he's lived for quite a while

With the koalas and crocodiles

He worked and raised kids

That was part of what he did



He also became activated

When East Timor was invaded

Kept it up from then on

For Palestine and Lebanon

Speaking out on a whole lot

Among the consequences brought

He's now been sent

Into confinement



What is Stephen Langford doing

In a maximum-security prison?



He hasn't harmed anyone

But the kind of tale the state spun

Made Stephen seem like a threat

The scariest sticky notes you've met

And words which the genocidaires

Don't want anyone to share

Like “from the river to the sea

Palestine will be free”



Chorus



Have we really come to the point

Where someone is thrown in the joint

For merely speaking out in opposition

To crimes committed by a nation

Where do human rights go next

If when we protest we can expect

To be arrested at a demonstration

For the crime of elocution



Chorus









