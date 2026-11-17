His family were once Austrian
Hitler rose to power then
They got out and eventually
He ended up in Sydney
Where he's lived for quite a while
With the koalas and crocodiles
He worked and raised kids
That was part of what he did
He also became activated
When East Timor was invaded
Kept it up from then on
For Palestine and Lebanon
Speaking out on a whole lot
Among the consequences brought
He's now been sent
Into confinement
What is Stephen Langford doing
In a maximum-security prison?
He hasn't harmed anyone
But the kind of tale the state spun
Made Stephen seem like a threat
The scariest sticky notes you've met
And words which the genocidaires
Don't want anyone to share
Like “from the river to the sea
Palestine will be free”
Chorus
Have we really come to the point
Where someone is thrown in the joint
For merely speaking out in opposition
To crimes committed by a nation
Where do human rights go next
If when we protest we can expect
To be arrested at a demonstration
For the crime of elocution
Chorus
Free Stephen Langford!
His family were once Austrian