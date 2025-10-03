Update on various tour plans here — please be encouraged to send this new graphic around to folks you may know in the northeast, and post it to anywhere and everywhere relevant, even if you’ve already done that with the last one I shared! It would be so great to have audiences at these gigs…

Note that the tour now includes a show in Long Island (Selden, NY), just down the road from where both of my parents taught at Long Island University for decades. And lots of other gigs all over New York, Massachusetts, Connecticut and Vermont! Possibly one or two more last-minute ones to add still, too…

But there’s more!!!

I have just bought plane tickets that, government shutdown and air traffic controllers allowing, will have me in Texas from December 10-15, Georgia from December 19-22, Arizona from January 2-5, and California throughout the last half of January and early February. Then in April/May, gigs in Germany, Denmark, Norway, England, and hopefully elsewhere in Europe.

In all of these places there’s room for more gigs, and more gigs in all these places would be really really wonderful!

For example, I could easily be in Dallas or Houston during my visit to Austin in December, I could visit Tennessee or North Carolina or another city in Georgia during my visit to Atlanta, I could do a gig in Tucson during my visit to Bisbee at the beginning of January, and I would love to make more plans for southern Oregon and California gigs later in January, and lots more plans in Europe in the spring.

I hope to hear from people everywhere! The change will all begin with a single note. Sing it with me!