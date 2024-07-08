Fly Me to the DNC?
I've been invited to sing at various events in Chicago happening during the Democratic National Convention next month, but the plane ticket I need is expensive. Thus this appeal.
I’ve been invited to sing in Chicago at events organized by the Yippies, the Poor People’s Army, and other things happening next month during the DNC. I’ve set up this Fly Me to DC crowdfunder in the hope of covering my travel expenses.
As to why have musicians singing at protests, I’ll share with you this video of me singing at the Palestine solidarity rally in Sydney, Australia, on Sunday. I encourage folks to judge for themselves whether they think this sort of thing seems like a worthwhile endeavor.
I did not know the Yippies were still an active political organization. That is very cool.