I’ve been invited to sing in Chicago at events organized by the Yippies, the Poor People’s Army, and other things happening next month during the DNC. I’ve set up this Fly Me to DC crowdfunder in the hope of covering my travel expenses.

As to why have musicians singing at protests, I’ll share with you this video of me singing at the Palestine solidarity rally in Sydney, Australia, on Sunday. I encourage folks to judge for themselves whether they think this sort of thing seems like a worthwhile endeavor.