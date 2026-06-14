This Week with David Rovics

This Week with David Rovics

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"Fighting and Dying for the Billionaires"

If they would let me do a concert on one of those aircraft carriers, I have a good set list in mind.
David Rovics's avatar
David Rovics
Jun 14, 2026

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