The tour is coming together great, now including shows in Belgium, Denmark, Sweden, Norway, Reykjavik, and in the US, Boston and both Portlands — Maine and Oregon.

Much of what we're singing about is Palestine, and we’ll happily sing at rallies too, for free. Cities we're in or near during weekends when there might be rallies to sing at include Brussels, Aarhus, Trondheim, Copenhagen/Malmö, Boston, and both Portlands. We'd love to hear from rally organizers.

All of the above concerts are now listed at davidrovics.com/tour except for Mechelen, Belgium, where they’re still sorting out the venue.

Here’s a sample of the sorts of songs we sing at Palestine solidarity rallies, this one is called “Boycott, Sanction, and Divest.” Lots more at davidrovics.com/palestine.