This Week with David Rovics

This Week with David Rovics

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"Disarm Israel" UNPLUGGED

From Ai Tsuno's album, Save the Humans.
David Rovics's avatar
David Rovics
Apr 25, 2026

The latest album from the Ai Tsuno Project, A Great Day to Leave the Army, is on all the music streaming platforms as of today. If you know any US or Israeli soldiers, please share it with them.

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