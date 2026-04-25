"Disarm Israel" UNPLUGGED

The latest album from the Ai Tsuno Project, A Great Day to Leave the Army, is on all the music streaming platforms as of today. If you know any US or Israeli soldiers, please share it with them.
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This Week with David Rovics
If I do an interview, whether as the interviewer or interviewee, or a livestream event, new song, audio essay or various other things, it’ll often go out as a podcast here.If I do an interview, whether as the interviewer or interviewee, or a livestream event, new song, audio essay or various other things, it’ll often go out as a podcast here.
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