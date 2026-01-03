This Week with David Rovics

"Disarm Israel"
"Disarm Israel"

Miko Peled was on Al-Jazeera the other day, making so much good sense, I had to write a song about it.
David Rovics
Jan 03, 2026

“Disarm Israel” will be one of several catchy tracks about the ongoing US-Israeli genocide of the Palestinian people that will be part of Ai Tsuno’s January 15th album release, Save the Humans.

I hear them talking on the radio
About disarming Palestinians
And talking about where else they can go
As they’re starving in their millions
As they’re living in cities demolished
As they’re freezing in the rain
Perhaps what should be abolished
If we want to break this chain

If we’re looking for a solution
Then as far as I can tell
We’ll have to send in the United Nations
And disarm Israel

Because one side builds the settlements
The other just loses ground
One side builds the battlements
While the world hears the sound
Of the tanks and drones
Roaming the occupied land
Where everywhere is a war zone
Under Zionist command

Chorus

One side has the navy
The other has only their will
One side has an army
The other side gets killed
One side is committing genocide
While the Palestinians die
One side runs an apartheid state
Founded on a Zionist lie

Chorus

Tour Plans — today in Bisbee!

Kamala and I will be touring all over California from the middle of January through early February. Still free dates for last-minute house concerts, so feel free to hit me up! Also from mid-April through late May we’ll be touring in various parts of Europe, like Germany, Scandinavia, England, Scotland, and hopefully elsewhere. Same goes there — I’d love to hear from anyone who might be up for organizing something somewhere. davidrovics.com/tour

