“Disarm Israel” will be one of several catchy tracks about the ongoing US-Israeli genocide of the Palestinian people that will be part of Ai Tsuno’s January 15th album release, Save the Humans.

I hear them talking on the radio

About disarming Palestinians

And talking about where else they can go

As they’re starving in their millions

As they’re living in cities demolished

As they’re freezing in the rain

Perhaps what should be abolished

If we want to break this chain



If we’re looking for a solution

Then as far as I can tell

We’ll have to send in the United Nations

And disarm Israel



Because one side builds the settlements

The other just loses ground

One side builds the battlements

While the world hears the sound

Of the tanks and drones

Roaming the occupied land

Where everywhere is a war zone

Under Zionist command



Chorus



One side has the navy

The other has only their will

One side has an army

The other side gets killed

One side is committing genocide

While the Palestinians die

One side runs an apartheid state

Founded on a Zionist lie



Chorus

Tour Plans — today in Bisbee!

Kamala and I will be touring all over California from the middle of January through early February. Still free dates for last-minute house concerts, so feel free to hit me up! Also from mid-April through late May we’ll be touring in various parts of Europe, like Germany, Scandinavia, England, Scotland, and hopefully elsewhere. Same goes there — I’d love to hear from anyone who might be up for organizing something somewhere. davidrovics.com/tour