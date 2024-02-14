Loading video

We made this wee publicity video yesterday, to promote the protests outside the Royal Courts of Justice on February 20-21, and our tour of southern England with gigs in London on those evenings, and in various other parts of southern England (including London) for the week following.

The video is up on X, Facebook, YouTube and elsewhere — please share!

Some news related to upcoming gigs in England: the gig in London that was originally canceled on February 20th is back in a different venue (the Royal Sovereign, which is very small — get your advance tickets here!), and includes on the bill the brilliant Archie Shuttler (formerly of the Commie Faggots). February 21st at LARC now also includes the amazing Robb Johnson as well.

February 24th in Bristol is now confirmed, as is February 25th back in London the next day, which will also involve Archie Shuttler opening. February 26th in Leicester now includes a couple of great local support acts.

And in case you missed the announcement earlier, for anyone in Portsmouth, the Concert for Palestine there on February 27th with me and Robb Johnson is going ahead, but in a different venue.

Info about all of these gigs as well as the ones in Hastings and Dorchester, and the last gig we’ve got with the band here in France on Saturday, can all be found at davidrovics.com/tour, as well as on the gig graphics below! Any efforts to spread the word among folks in England are very, very welcome, and perhaps even essential.

Future tour plans — with the band!

This announcement may perhaps be of general interest to music fans, but it’s especially intended for any of you organizer types out there who might be inclined, for one reason or another, to organize a show for me/us.

It is still the case that I’ll be in the northeastern US in late March/early April, in Australia in late June/July, and up and down the west coast of the US (and Canada?) in August. The new plan for November, however, is not just to do a tour of Scandinavia, but to do it with the band I’m currently recording and performing with here in France.

Wanna hear what this would sound like? Conveniently enough, we have a rough soundboard recording of most of our set from last Friday that will give you a very good idea of this.

If you’re from somewhere in Scandinavia and you’re involved with a union, political party, municipality, cultural organization, or any other outfit with a budget for such things, I would love to hear from you about setting up a gig with me and the band in November!