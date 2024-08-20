Share this postCHICAGO: Songs in Union Parkdavidrovics.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherCHICAGO: Songs in Union ParkTuesday-Thursday each day at noon the Ministry of Culture will find an unobtrusive spot in Union Park to play host to a song swap. Come find us, and feel free to bring an instrument!David RovicsAug 20, 20249Share this postCHICAGO: Songs in Union Parkdavidrovics.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther1ShareWisconsin coming up this weekend:9Share this postCHICAGO: Songs in Union Parkdavidrovics.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther1Share
I went on line this morning to shop for a Shawn Fain t-shirt. UAW apparently doesn't have a merch store. Amazon has lots of listings for it, but all the ones that I looked at were listed as "imported" (just like my "I blame capitalism" shirt).
I wonder if they are union-made....
Having fun yet? PBS did a pretty good job of hiding the pro-Palestine banner that was unfurled during Biden's speech.
You should grab all the spent tear-gas canisters you can find and sell them on Patreon. Some day they will be valuable keepsakes. If not, maybe they're refillable....