Ceasefire
The word has such a nice ring
Think of all the good
Peace could bring
Development, recovery
If we were to begin
Delivering materials
We need to bring in
Ceasefire
Sounds like it mustn't be
A famine, a slaughter
An emergency
It couldn't mean bombing
Every day or two
With thousands killed
On the AI’s cue
Ceasefire
A strange word to be applied
When what we mean
Is genocide
Ceasefire
Says now look away
Whatever drew your attention
That was yesterday
Now death is quiet
Most of the time
Keeping out the food
Is a silent crime
Chorus
Ceasefire
In the future they'll tell
We thought things were
Going well
Who knew this was
Just one more ruse
From the country that claims
It stands for the Jews
Chorus
“Ceasefire Genocide”
What’s the modern word for holocaust? “Ceasefire.”
Ceasefire
This Week with David Rovics
If I do an interview, whether as the interviewer or interviewee, or a livestream event, new song, audio essay or various other things, it’ll often go out as a podcast here.If I do an interview, whether as the interviewer or interviewee, or a livestream event, new song, audio essay or various other things, it’ll often go out as a podcast here.
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