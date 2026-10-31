This Week with David Rovics

This Week with David Rovics

This Week with David Rovics
This Week with David Rovics
“Ceasefire Genocide”
0:00
-2:22

“Ceasefire Genocide”

What’s the modern word for holocaust? “Ceasefire.”
David Rovics's avatar
David Rovics

Ceasefire
The word has such a nice ring
Think of all the good
Peace could bring
Development, recovery
If we were to begin
Delivering materials
We need to bring in

Ceasefire
Sounds like it mustn't be
A famine, a slaughter
An emergency
It couldn't mean bombing
Every day or two
With thousands killed
On the AI’s cue

Ceasefire
A strange word to be applied
When what we mean
Is genocide

Ceasefire
Says now look away
Whatever drew your attention
That was yesterday
Now death is quiet
Most of the time
Keeping out the food
Is a silent crime

Chorus

Ceasefire
In the future they'll tell
We thought things were
Going well
Who knew this was
Just one more ruse
From the country that claims
It stands for the Jews

Chorus

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