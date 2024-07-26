My singing partner of many tours, Kamala Emanuel, is flying to Portland from Australia on August 7th, and the next day we start with a busy week of shows on the west coast — in Eugene, Ashland, Mendocino, Santa Rosa, Santa Cruz, San Francisco, Berkeley, and Sacramento.

The difference with some of these shows between having an audience of five people, or a much nicer audience of fifteen people, is really all about those of you receiving this email forwarding this information to people you may know in the places we’ll be going, with a nice note of encouragement. If you’re reading this, please take a minute of your time to do that, ideally right now!

Soon after the end of this west coast tour, Kamala and I fly to Chicago, where, as many people have been hearing on the news, the Democrats are having their big convention. The evening we land there we’ll be singing at the People’s Fest, which is being organized by a wonderful bunch called the Poor People’s Army.

For folks in Chicago interested in a far more intimate house concert experience, we’ll be doing one of those, in the Logan Square neighborhood. Buy a ticket and you’ll get more info about that one…

I’m very much hoping we’ll end up being able to make ourselves useful singing at other events that may be happening in Chicago that week. Nothing is confirmed thus far. We’ll happily sing for free at protests! If you know of anyone who’s organizing anything in Chicago during the DNC who wants to integrate music into the event (as they damn well should), I’d love to hear from them!

Regardless, after the DNC is over we’re spending the weekend in Wisconsin. What’s for sure is we’ll be playing at the amazing, cavernous but cozy Driftless Books warehouse in the lovely village of Viroqua on Saturday, August 24th, at 5 pm. More info here.

We would love to do a house concert in Madison or somewhere else in Wisconsin the night before or the night after, if anyone in Wisconsin might be inclined to organize something.

All your efforts to spread the word about any of that are most very welcome! Together we might progress. Atomized, we disappear.

The new album, I HEARD A RUMOR, drops on Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube Music, Tidal, and all the other music streaming platforms on August 1st! Please playlist away, and use the music for TikToks, whatever any of that means…!