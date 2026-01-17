California tour starts today!
Kamala and I are doing gigs all over the great state of California for the next several weeks! Please tell the Californians about that! And we'll sing at protests for free...
All the info you need, like place and time, should be up at davidrovics.com/tour. All the graphics below can be downloaded and shared, and this is to be encouraged, starting with the overall tour graphic up top. If enough people do that sort of thing, we might have audiences, which would be very nice!
Long time since Houston, house concert for those cops and I (not cop) heard you sing
And Play when I was just became more active for PALESTINE! Thanks!
Where is the LA Gig happening?
There's a biweekly vigil protest at the Zionist Consulate in the Westwood/Brentwood borderlands, if you're interested. Tuesday 12-2 & Friday 4-6.