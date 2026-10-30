I’m David Rovics, singer/songwriter from Portland, Oregon, in the United States.



Growing up in the US and elsewhere in what we call the western world, we learn that in the west we have things like freedom of expression, and a free media, unlike in those countries that the western media loves to constantly vilify.



As a songwriter who occasionally writes a song that gets hundreds of thousands of views on social media or on streaming platforms, and occasionally sings at a protest for hundreds of thousands of protesters, I once naively thought that this kind of thing might mean a little bit of coverage by broadcast media at some point.



It did, for a couple of years, on a popular national radio show in the UK over two decades ago. The host of the show was called in to an interview with BBC’s Board of Governors for being too critical of Israel by playing my music, and he soon lost his job. That was the last time I was played on BBC, except once at 2 am.



The contrast with my experience with broadcast media in the west and broadcast media in what we call the Middle East could hardly be more pronounced.



Writing songs critical of the Epstein Empire may not get any coverage by mass media from the imperial countries, but I have been regularly featured on Al-Jazeera, Al-Mayadeen, and many other national and international media platforms, most recently a show called Sepideh, broadcast nationally in Iran, on Channel 1.



On Sepideh, as on every other platform from the region I’ve been featured on, the interview was live, uncensored, and unedited. I was not asked about my views on anything in advance of any interview, nor was I encouraged to talk about certain topics or avoid other topics. The hosts asked questions, and I said whatever I wanted to.



Don’t believe the western propaganda. The world is full of beautiful people, so often living in countries that are actually run in the interests of those people, rather than in the interests of empire.