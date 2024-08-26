Kamala Emanuel and I will be touring together in Europe for most of the month of November. We’ll start out in Belgium, and we’ll do gigs in Denmark, Sweden, and Norway. We could potentially visit other countries in between or nearby, like France, the Netherlands, or Germany, if there’s interest (meaning people or organizations who are up for organizing a paying gig of some kind).

So far nothing is firmed up. This email is the first step, and the point where I need to hear from anyone who might be inclined to organize anything in Europe, especially if you’re not in Belgium or Scandinavia. And if you are in Belgium or Scandinavia, I’d love to hear from you, too! And I’ll likely be in touch with some of you individually in the very near future as well…

September-October plans…