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Bisbee, Arizona, 1917
When the IWW tried to organize the copper miners of Arizona, they were forcibly escorted by a thousand armed police onto cattle cars and dropped off in the desert in New Mexico.
Jul 05, 2026
This Week with David Rovics
If I do an interview, whether as the interviewer or interviewee, or a livestream event, new song, audio essay or various other things, it’ll often go out as a podcast here.If I do an interview, whether as the interviewer or interviewee, or a livestream event, new song, audio essay or various other things, it’ll often go out as a podcast here.
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