This Week with David Rovics

This Week with David Rovics

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Bisbee, Arizona, 1917

When the IWW tried to organize the copper miners of Arizona, they were forcibly escorted by a thousand armed police onto cattle cars and dropped off in the desert in New Mexico.
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David Rovics
Jul 05, 2026

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