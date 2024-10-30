The gig in Leuven has moved to Friday, November 1st, same venue. The gig in Mechelen has moved to Saturday, November 2nd. Antwerp is being canceled, since the book for which the event was to be a book launch isn't being published yet...

The updated tour plan is up at davidrovics.com/tour, and on the graphic here. Protests we’re singing at aren’t listed, but there will be at least a couple in Aarhus and likely others in Gothenburg, Trondheim, and we’ll see…