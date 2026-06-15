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"Battle of Lewes Road"
Brighton remembers when the Black & Tans attacked the families during the 1926 General Strike. Ai and I wrote this in time for the centenary commemoration in May.
Jun 15, 2026
This Week with David Rovics
If I do an interview, whether as the interviewer or interviewee, or a livestream event, new song, audio essay or various other things, it’ll often go out as a podcast here.If I do an interview, whether as the interviewer or interviewee, or a livestream event, new song, audio essay or various other things, it’ll often go out as a podcast here.
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