If you’re somewhere in the Maryland or DC areas and can come join us anywhere along the way, or to get involved with Sam’s campaign for Congress, find out more at samhusseini.com. Confirmed pre-planned events that I’m singing at are also listed at davidrovics.com.
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Barnstorming with Sam Husseini
From October 9-15 I’ll be barnstorming around Maryland’s 4th Congressional district with Sam Husseini and other good people.
This Week with David Rovics
If I do an interview, whether as the interviewer or interviewee, or a livestream event, new song, audio essay or various other things, it’ll often go out as a podcast here.If I do an interview, whether as the interviewer or interviewee, or a livestream event, new song, audio essay or various other things, it’ll often go out as a podcast here.
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