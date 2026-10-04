This Week with David Rovics

This Week with David Rovics

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Barnstorming with Sam Husseini

From October 9-15 I’ll be barnstorming around Maryland’s 4th Congressional district with Sam Husseini and other good people.
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David Rovics

If you’re somewhere in the Maryland or DC areas and can come join us anywhere along the way, or to get involved with Sam’s campaign for Congress, find out more at samhusseini.com. Confirmed pre-planned events that I’m singing at are also listed at davidrovics.com.

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