Jamming in France

We've been working on this new album project with Gregg Weiss here in the French countryside for a few days now. Here's a little bit from the first rehearsal with the rest of the band, footage Kamala took with my phone while we were getting familiar with "If A Song Could Raise An Army."

England tour update

I got a new gig in London! And one of what was to be another of my upcoming gigs in London has been canceled because the owner of one of the venues I was going to play in was informed that I am a transphobe, and he either believed them or was afraid his venue would be attacked or boycotted or whatever else. For the record, the allegation is complete and utter nonsense. I’ll probably have more to say about this soon. But I don’t think anything should need to be said about baseless allegations spread on social media, whether by intelligence agents, AI bots or idiots of whatever other abhorrent variety. (Whether trans, CIS, or other.)

I should soon have information about the other London show on the 25th. Otherwise, everything I have coming up in southern France and southern England this month can be found at davidrovics.com/tour.

Of particular note is a new gig planned in Dorset on the 23rd. Also, the venue for the Concert for Palestine in Portsmouth on the 27th has changed. The owner of the venue we were going to use apparently got cold feet about the whole Palestine theme after already agreeing to have the gig at his venue, after 3,000 flyers were printed. But the new venue is apparently a nicer place anyway.

All the info on my website now should be current!

March, April and beyond