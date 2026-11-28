There’s a movement in the world that opposes

The rise of the tech companies

People don’t want their lives to be run

By corporations here or overseas

They don’t want to be surveilled

They don’t want AI

To decide if they are criminals

Or to predict what they will buy



They don’t want autonomous warfare

They don’t want the secret agencies

To have any more power

To do whatever bad things they please

Among the folks who feel this way

Do all the research you can

And then you’ll find that nowhere

Opposes data centers like Iran



Nothing communicates opposition

Like when a facility

Is hit by a drone or missile

From the IRGC



The data centers are dual use

As everybody knows

It’s through them that the CIA’s

Whole operation flows

They are obviously military targets

Plus they’re using so much gas

But now these noisy neighbors

Are silent at last



Chorus



As the movement thinks about

What tactics it wants to use

The Iranians have illustrated

One option some may choose

They’ve got Oracle and Amazon

Running away so fast

Lest the next one hit

Be their very last



Chorus

2027 TOUR PLANS: In early March I'll be in the northeastern US, from mid-April until mid-May in Scandinavia, Ireland, and the UK with Kamala, and in July on the west coast of Canada and the US! Many more gigs wanted, if you're anywhere in any of those places, talk to me!