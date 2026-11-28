There’s a movement in the world that opposes
The rise of the tech companies
People don’t want their lives to be run
By corporations here or overseas
They don’t want to be surveilled
They don’t want AI
To decide if they are criminals
Or to predict what they will buy
They don’t want autonomous warfare
They don’t want the secret agencies
To have any more power
To do whatever bad things they please
Among the folks who feel this way
Do all the research you can
And then you’ll find that nowhere
Opposes data centers like Iran
Nothing communicates opposition
Like when a facility
Is hit by a drone or missile
From the IRGC
The data centers are dual use
As everybody knows
It’s through them that the CIA’s
Whole operation flows
They are obviously military targets
Plus they’re using so much gas
But now these noisy neighbors
Are silent at last
Chorus
As the movement thinks about
What tactics it wants to use
The Iranians have illustrated
One option some may choose
They’ve got Oracle and Amazon
Running away so fast
Lest the next one hit
Be their very last
Chorus
2027 TOUR PLANS: In early March I'll be in the northeastern US, from mid-April until mid-May in Scandinavia, Ireland, and the UK with Kamala, and in July on the west coast of Canada and the US! Many more gigs wanted, if you're anywhere in any of those places, talk to me!