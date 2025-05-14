This Week with David Rovics

This Week with David Rovics

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

"As We Watch a Million Children Die" REMIX

Chet added some musical touches to serve the song and turn up the intensity a notch.
David Rovics's avatar
David Rovics
May 14, 2025
Share
Transcript

© 2025 David Rovics
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture