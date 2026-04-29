This Week with David Rovics

This Week with David Rovics

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/

"Arguing in the Comments on My Facebook Page" UNPLUGGED

From Ai Tsuno's album, A Great Day to Leave the Army.
David Rovics's avatar
David Rovics
Apr 29, 2026

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 David Rovics · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture