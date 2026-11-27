They’re closing the schools

In Portland town

No money in the budget

Gotta shut them down

The city blames the state

The state blames DC

But what’s gonna happen’s

Not hard to see



However it is we got here

The children will

Be the ones to pay the price

They’ll foot the bill

For the fact that somehow

We always see

They always find the funds

For the military



No money left for education

But there’s always more

When our leaders want to

Start another war



No money in the budget

For construction on the ground

For houses so needed

For all the houseless around

But they always find the credit

To run the Iron Dome

More missiles to bomb

Iranian homes



No money left for housing

But there’s always more

When our leaders want to

Start another war



Closing down the hospitals

Throughout the countryside

People have to take

A three-hour ride

If they need to see a doctor

Meanwhile elsewhere

We're bombing their hospitals

Over there



No money left for health care

But there’s always more

When our leaders want to

Start another war



No money left for anything

But there’s always more

When our leaders want to

Start another war

2027 TOUR PLANS: In early March I’ll be in the northeastern US, from mid-April until mid-May in Scandinavia, Ireland, and the UK with Kamala, and in July on the west coast of Canada and the US! Many more gigs wanted, if you’re anywhere in any of those places, talk to me!