They’re closing the schools
In Portland town
No money in the budget
Gotta shut them down
The city blames the state
The state blames DC
But what’s gonna happen’s
Not hard to see
However it is we got here
The children will
Be the ones to pay the price
They’ll foot the bill
For the fact that somehow
We always see
They always find the funds
For the military
No money left for education
But there’s always more
When our leaders want to
Start another war
No money in the budget
For construction on the ground
For houses so needed
For all the houseless around
But they always find the credit
To run the Iron Dome
More missiles to bomb
Iranian homes
No money left for housing
But there’s always more
When our leaders want to
Start another war
Closing down the hospitals
Throughout the countryside
People have to take
A three-hour ride
If they need to see a doctor
Meanwhile elsewhere
We're bombing their hospitals
Over there
No money left for health care
But there’s always more
When our leaders want to
Start another war
No money left for anything
But there’s always more
When our leaders want to
Start another war
2027 TOUR PLANS: In early March I’ll be in the northeastern US, from mid-April until mid-May in Scandinavia, Ireland, and the UK with Kamala, and in July on the west coast of Canada and the US! Many more gigs wanted, if you’re anywhere in any of those places, talk to me!