An hour with Sam Husseini

Spending a wonderful week working on Sam Husseini's campaign for Congress (in Maryland's 4th Congressional district in between DC and Baltimore), one of my tasks involved putting together video clips to promote the campaign on social media. Mostly the clips we're making came from this wide-ranging interview, most of which is in this video, though I edited and rearranged things a bit for better flow.

For more on Sam and his campaign go to samhusseini.com and/or look him up on X.

The November tour in Australia is growing! Still plenty of room for more gigs, and we'll happily play at protests for free, so feel free to drop me a line, and please tell folks about these shows!