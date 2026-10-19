This Week with David Rovics

This Week with David Rovics

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An hour with Sam Husseini

Vote for Sam Husseini for Congress! And whether or not you live in Maryland, you might like to check out this man’s deep wisdom, on display in this video.
David Rovics's avatar
David Rovics

Spending a wonderful week working on Sam Husseini's campaign for Congress (in Maryland's 4th Congressional district in between DC and Baltimore), one of my tasks involved putting together video clips to promote the campaign on social media. Mostly the clips we're making came from this wide-ranging interview, most of which is in this video, though I edited and rearranged things a bit for better flow.

For more on Sam and his campaign go to samhusseini.com and/or look him up on X.

The November tour in Australia is growing! Still plenty of room for more gigs, and we'll happily play at protests for free, so feel free to drop me a line, and please tell folks about these shows!

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