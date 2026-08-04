AUSTRALIA: I got my plane tickets for November. I'll land in Brisbane on November 3, depart from Brisbane on November 24. In between those dates Kamala and I will travel to Sydney for sure, and hopefully other places, depending on who's up for organizing a gig somewhere!
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"All the Writing on the Wall is in Farsi"
Another track from the new album, available on all the streaming platforms, ALL THE WRITING ON THE WALL.
This Week with David Rovics
If I do an interview, whether as the interviewer or interviewee, or a livestream event, new song, audio essay or various other things, it’ll often go out as a podcast here.If I do an interview, whether as the interviewer or interviewee, or a livestream event, new song, audio essay or various other things, it’ll often go out as a podcast here.
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