This Week with David Rovics

This Week with David Rovics

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"All the Writing on the Wall is in Farsi"

Another track from the new album, available on all the streaming platforms, ALL THE WRITING ON THE WALL.
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David Rovics

AUSTRALIA: I got my plane tickets for November. I'll land in Brisbane on November 3, depart from Brisbane on November 24. In between those dates Kamala and I will travel to Sydney for sure, and hopefully other places, depending on who's up for organizing a gig somewhere!

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