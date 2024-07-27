On Sunday I'll livestream a guided tour of my new album, I HEARD A RUMOR, which drops on all the music streaming platforms on August 1st. The guided tour will include all the songs from the album, and my random thoughts about each one of them -- hopefully inspired by interesting questions and comments from folks watching on X, YouTube, Facebook, or Twitch.

AUGUST will involve Kamala and I doing shows in southern Oregon, all over northern California, as well as Chicago and Wisconsin! And now I've made a tour graphic to reflect all of that. Updated davidrovics.com/tour with all the info, too.