This Week with David Rovics

This Week with David Rovics

This Week with David Rovics
This Week with David Rovics
Ai and I won the Labor Grammys!
0:00
-55:00

Ai and I won the Labor Grammys!

First we take the Labor Heritage Power Hour, then we take LA...
David Rovics's avatar
David Rovics
Feb 06, 2026

The Labor Heritage Foundation’s weekly Labor Heritage Power Hour radio show/podcast hosts an annual “Labor Grammys,” where listeners vote among the entries on the winner. I’m very gratified to say that this year Ai Tsuno’s “No Contract, No Coffee” was the winner (with one of my favorite living artists, Maria Dunn of Alberta, Canada, the runner-up). During the first half of this latest episode, host Chris Garlock and I talk in between songs about Minneapolis, music, AI, and other fraught subjects.

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 David Rovics · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture