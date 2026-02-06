The Labor Heritage Foundation’s weekly Labor Heritage Power Hour radio show/podcast hosts an annual “Labor Grammys,” where listeners vote among the entries on the winner. I’m very gratified to say that this year Ai Tsuno’s “No Contract, No Coffee” was the winner (with one of my favorite living artists, Maria Dunn of Alberta, Canada, the runner-up). During the first half of this latest episode, host Chris Garlock and I talk in between songs about Minneapolis, music, AI, and other fraught subjects.
Ai and I won the Labor Grammys!
First we take the Labor Heritage Power Hour, then we take LA...
Feb 06, 2026
This Week with David Rovics
If I do an interview, whether as the interviewer or interviewee, or a livestream event, new song, audio essay or various other things, it'll often go out as a podcast here.
