The Ministry of Culture will be back in Illinois and Wisconsin a month from now! We have several dates free in case anyone wants to organize a house concert or something somewhere else. (Chicago, perhaps...?)

From Auschwitz to Gaza will be the title of our next album, another collaboration with Chet Gardiner and Kamala Emanuel. Soon it’ll be up on Bandcamp, and by September on streaming platforms. For now it’s a playlist on Soundcloud — but it’s all ready to play at a protest near you.