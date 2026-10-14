This Week with David Rovics

This Week with David Rovics

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/

“A Toast to Planet Earth”

Another one from International Day of Peace in Victoria.
David Rovics's avatar
David Rovics

barnstorming around the 4th Congressional district of Maryland with Sam Husseini and friends from October 9-15. Visiting Mobile, Alabama October 20-26. A tour of Australia with Kamala for most of November. Spring 2027: Europe!

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 David Rovics · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture