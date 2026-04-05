Might I have your attention, for just a moment please?

Wherever you might be, across the seven seas

Serving in the armed forces of the mighty USA

Heading off to save civilization they say

There are things you should know, before it’s too late

You’re working for an empire, the United States

Which is despised everywhere, for invasions like this one

For trying to rule the planet with bombs and guns



Yes, around the world, so many people agree

It’s a great day to leave the army



They’ll despise you in your uniform, but welcome you without it

Not there to bomb hospitals, just coming for a visit

No one thinks you’re a liberator, those are the lies

Of the ones who would convince you to sacrifice your lives

In the service of an empire, wreaking havoc on the globe

You don’t need to be a pawn, look away from the strobe

This is not a video game, it’s way too much reality

One way or the other, you’re gonna be a casualty



Chorus



If you get there and find, all the schools laid flat

You’ll realize you never, signed up for that

You’ll find the forces, they brag are so powerful

Is leaving their soldiers so vulnerable

If you don’t get blown up by a Shahed drone

Before you even deploy to the war zone

You’re radioactive from the DU munitions

The wasteland it leaves after every invasion



Chorus