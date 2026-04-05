Might I have your attention, for just a moment please?
Wherever you might be, across the seven seas
Serving in the armed forces of the mighty USA
Heading off to save civilization they say
There are things you should know, before it’s too late
You’re working for an empire, the United States
Which is despised everywhere, for invasions like this one
For trying to rule the planet with bombs and guns
Yes, around the world, so many people agree
It’s a great day to leave the army
They’ll despise you in your uniform, but welcome you without it
Not there to bomb hospitals, just coming for a visit
No one thinks you’re a liberator, those are the lies
Of the ones who would convince you to sacrifice your lives
In the service of an empire, wreaking havoc on the globe
You don’t need to be a pawn, look away from the strobe
This is not a video game, it’s way too much reality
One way or the other, you’re gonna be a casualty
Chorus
If you get there and find, all the schools laid flat
You’ll realize you never, signed up for that
You’ll find the forces, they brag are so powerful
Is leaving their soldiers so vulnerable
If you don’t get blown up by a Shahed drone
Before you even deploy to the war zone
You’re radioactive from the DU munitions
The wasteland it leaves after every invasion
Chorus
"A Great Day to Leave the Army"
Might I have your attention, for just a moment please?