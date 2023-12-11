We have the opportunity to spend much of February in France making a new album with a bunch of great musicians, but we still need to get there and back again, and eat as well. Thus this crowdfunder, which hopes to cover some of those expenses.

The plan has been in the works for quite a while now to make a new album in southern France in February, 2024. The time and effort involved with the studio and all the musicians is either being covered by grants or is volunteer labor.

I hadn't intended to do a crowdfunder to cover travel costs for me and my daughter Leila to go to France to make this album with the musicians from France, the US, and Australia who will be gathering at a farmhouse near Toulouse to record it, because everyone is donating their time in one way or another.

However, we still need to get to France and back again, and feed ourselves while we're there, among other things. I don't have much of an audience in France, we won't have enough gigs to offset these expenses, and my family was just kicked off of the rolls for food assistance, so I suddenly have about $1,000 less income every month as a result, leaving no extra money for things like flying to France.

So my hope is there might be folks out there who want to help us with this endeavor. What you'll be funding will be a recording project that will get the songs out there into the world much better than I can do recording solo at home. I'm not sure exactly which songs we'll be recording, but the general idea are the types of songs I've been writing between October and the present, that document the ongoing apocalypse, such as the songs on this playlist.

At least as useful as donating to this crowdfunding campaign is joining my Community-Supported Art (CSA) program on my website or becoming a paid subscriber on Substack or a patron on Patreon.