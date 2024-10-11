Three weeks from today we fly to EUROPE! We'll be doing shows in Belgium, Denmark, Norway, Iceland, and the NE and NW US. We have free dates in all those regions, and we could easily play in Sweden, Germany, and the Netherlands. If anyone's up for organizing something, please tell me!

The brilliant artist, Eric Drooker, has a very powerful new graphic novel hot off the presses. His previous graphic novel, Flood, is the most powerful story with no words in it that I’ve ever “read.”

Fans of my music might be familiar with Eric’s work from various album covers of mine. You’ve probably also seen his art on protests, if you were active during the global justice movement, especially. Or if you read the New Yorker magazine, you’ve seen his work on many of the covers.

If you’re in or near Portland, Oregon, please come meet me this Sunday at Powell’s downtown, and please tell your friends to do the same!