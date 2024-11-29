No advance tickets needed for any of the gigs. Please tell your friends. I am still not able to invite anyone to Facebook Events, nor am I able to access the text mob I was hoping to use to promote the Portland, Oregon show. All efforts to get the word out if you know anyone in either of the Portlands or Boston much appreciated! All three of the gigs involve both Kamala Emanuel and me, even though that’s not indicated everywhere… More info at davidrovics.com/tour!