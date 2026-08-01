2 new albums now streaming

The video here of “Before the War” is one of many I haven’t gotten around to sharing publicly yet, the audio of which is one of the tracks on the latest duo acoustic album featuring me and Kamala Emanuel.

The title track of “Who Will Stop the Empire” is one of many recent songs I’ve written with my AI band that have, at least by my standards, gone viral. The slideshow videos I make for each song are what has been the vehicle for this newfound virality. It’s still crickets on YouTube and TikTok, but on Instagram and Facebook this track and many other recent ones related to the US-Israeli war on Iran has gotten tens of thousands of views and hundreds or even thousands of shares and comments, from real people.